JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PITAF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Poste Italiane from €15.50 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Poste Italiane to €16.40 ($17.63) in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

