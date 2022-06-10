K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

KBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$345.83 million and a P/E ratio of 51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$29.60 and a 52 week high of C$45.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.62.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.