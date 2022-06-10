Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in May

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNNNF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Kainos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of KNNNF stock remained flat at $$25.55 on Friday. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

