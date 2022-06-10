Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 509.1% in May

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 509.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Kajima Company Profile (Get Rating)
