Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 509.1% in May

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 509.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

