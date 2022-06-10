Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Buys $19,408.72 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero bought 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,408.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 876,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KLR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.23.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Kaleyra (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
