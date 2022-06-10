Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Kaman has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kaman by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.