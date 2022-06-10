Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $2,118,850.50 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 1,307 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,842.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,712. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

