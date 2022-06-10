Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KPCPY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 10,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

