Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KPCPY stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 10,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.
Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.