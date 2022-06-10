KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.95) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

KBC Group stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. 76,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,879. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

