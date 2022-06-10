Kempen & Co Upgrades LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Buy

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kempen & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

LEGIF stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

