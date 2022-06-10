Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $524.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.70 million and the lowest is $521.26 million. Kennametal posted sales of $515.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

