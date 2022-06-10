KeyCorp Comments on GitLab Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GitLab in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get GitLab alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

GTLB opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.