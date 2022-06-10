Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.14

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of KAY opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.37.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
