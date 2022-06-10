Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.14

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KAY opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.37.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

