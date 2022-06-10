KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Up 843.8% in May

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 843.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KL Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KL Acquisition by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 882,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,559. KL Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

