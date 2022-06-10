Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($88.17) to €75.00 ($80.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

