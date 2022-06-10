Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 94.2% in May

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,064. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($88.17) to €75.00 ($80.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

