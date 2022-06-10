Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KMTUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 138,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

