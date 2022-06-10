Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 384,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.