Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

NYSE KTB opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 723,794 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

