KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in May

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. KOSÉ has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.