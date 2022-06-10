Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Get Kroger alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

KR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 98,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.