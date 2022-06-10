Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in May

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

KHNGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.40.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

