Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in May

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $78.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 29.30%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.