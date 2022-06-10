Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

