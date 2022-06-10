Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company.
Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $124.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.