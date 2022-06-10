Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to announce $74.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.81 million to $76.50 million. Lannett posted sales of $106.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $341.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $342.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $332.05 million, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $343.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Lannett has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

