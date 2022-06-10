Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. 119,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $62.98.
