Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Increases Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.921 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.
Latitude Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.