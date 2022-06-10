LegalZoom.com (LZ) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LegalZoom.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LegalZoom.com
|0
|4
|6
|0
|2.60
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|791
|3386
|5077
|107
|2.48
Insider and Institutional Ownership
51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LegalZoom.com
|-21.77%
|-1,446.94%
|-29.38%
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|-37.86%
|-1,406.67%
|-6.39%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LegalZoom.com
|$575.08 million
|-$108.66 million
|-17.91
|LegalZoom.com Competitors
|$868.32 million
|-$1.99 million
|-26.51
LegalZoom.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
LegalZoom.com competitors beat LegalZoom.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.
