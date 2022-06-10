LegalZoom.com (LZ) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LegalZoom.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 4 6 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com Competitors 791 3386 5077 107 2.48

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 90.36%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 75.17%. Given LegalZoom.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -21.77% -1,446.94% -29.38% LegalZoom.com Competitors -37.86% -1,406.67% -6.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $575.08 million -$108.66 million -17.91 LegalZoom.com Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -26.51

LegalZoom.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com. LegalZoom.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LegalZoom.com competitors beat LegalZoom.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

