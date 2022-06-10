Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in May

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the May 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($103.23) to €103.00 ($110.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

LGRDY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 185,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Legrand has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

