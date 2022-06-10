Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 561.9% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LEJU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. Leju has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

