Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.75) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of LEO stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Thursday, hitting €8.81 ($9.47). The stock had a trading volume of 46,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.49 and its 200-day moving average is €9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Leoni has a 52-week low of €6.84 ($7.35) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($19.89).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

