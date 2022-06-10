Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Director Purchases C$831,500.00 in Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) Director Mark Leon acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,303,411.

Mark Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Mark Leon acquired 5,400 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.28 per share, with a total value of C$87,912.00.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.21. 28,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.00. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12 month low of C$15.91 and a 12 month high of C$26.78.

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.3959788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Leon's Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

