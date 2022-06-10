Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of LESL opened at $18.55 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 220,478 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

