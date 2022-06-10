Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,367. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

