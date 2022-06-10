Lexaria Bioscience Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,555.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LEXX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

