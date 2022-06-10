Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.15% from the company’s previous close.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.