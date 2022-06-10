Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.12. 226,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

