Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer Sells 5,000 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.12. 226,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.81. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,785,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
