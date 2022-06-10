Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LOKM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

