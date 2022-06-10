Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 3,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,516. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

