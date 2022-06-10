Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LGIQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 98,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a negative net margin of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mackie began coverage on shares of Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape.

