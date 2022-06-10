Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. 67,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

