LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. LTC Properties reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $38.58. 179,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after acquiring an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

