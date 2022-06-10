Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in May

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS LUVU remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

