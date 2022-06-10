Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,170,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 78.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 36.3% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 893,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 8.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,285,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

