Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

