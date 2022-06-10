LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) CFO Sells $3,758,647.20 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LYB traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,587. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.