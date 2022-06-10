Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.01 Million

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $413.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.30 million and the lowest is $409.24 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $99.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 313.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.