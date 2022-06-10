Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

