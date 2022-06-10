Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday.
OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
