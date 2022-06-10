Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDI stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.56. 149,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$956.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,968. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$193,440. Insiders sold 106,200 shares of company stock worth $1,320,239 over the last ninety days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

