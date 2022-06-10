Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of Makita stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.06. 60,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Makita has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Makita (Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.