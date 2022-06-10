Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of Makita stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.06. 60,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Makita has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.93.
About Makita (Get Rating)
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
